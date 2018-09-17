Peach Compote

Chef Scott Skomal from Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel shows us how to make a Peach Compote.

 

 Peach compote method

  • 1. Preheat oven to 350f
  • 2. Wash peaches and dry off
  • 3. Toss peaches with 2oz of oil
  • 4. Place peaches on a sheet pan
  • 5. Roast peaches for 20-30minutes or until soft
  • 6. Removed from oven and let cool down.
  • 7. Once cooled removed peel the skins. You can then remove the pits by squeezing the peaches. Reserve the cleaned peaches.
  • 8. Mince your jalapenos and serrano peppers and set aside
  • 9. Mince your garlic and set aside
  • 10. Dice your onions small and set aside
  • 11. In a dry sauté pan over medium heat toast the dried chilies tossing frequently until they are aromatic (about 5 minutes), set aside

Peachy compote steps:

  • 1. Heat large skillet pan
  • 2. Add 1 cup of blended oil
  • 3. Add your onions and caramelize
  • 4. Add your garlic and toasted dried peppers and cook for 5mins
  • 5. Add your fresh peppers and cook or 5 more mins
  • 6. Add 2 cups of brown sugar stir in and cook for 2 mins
  • 7. Add your white wine and deglaze, releasing the caramelized bits by gently scraping with a spoon as you cook
  • 8. Add your peaches and 2 cups of water
  • 9. Cook for 30-40 mins on low heat
  • 10. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
  • 11. Remove from pan and let cool
  • 12. Once cooled remove the dried chilies
