Chef Scott Skomal from Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel shows us how to make a Peach Compote.
Peach compote method
- 1. Preheat oven to 350f
- 2. Wash peaches and dry off
- 3. Toss peaches with 2oz of oil
- 4. Place peaches on a sheet pan
- 5. Roast peaches for 20-30minutes or until soft
- 6. Removed from oven and let cool down.
- 7. Once cooled removed peel the skins. You can then remove the pits by squeezing the peaches. Reserve the cleaned peaches.
- 8. Mince your jalapenos and serrano peppers and set aside
- 9. Mince your garlic and set aside
- 10. Dice your onions small and set aside
- 11. In a dry sauté pan over medium heat toast the dried chilies tossing frequently until they are aromatic (about 5 minutes), set aside
Peachy compote steps:
- 1. Heat large skillet pan
- 2. Add 1 cup of blended oil
- 3. Add your onions and caramelize
- 4. Add your garlic and toasted dried peppers and cook for 5mins
- 5. Add your fresh peppers and cook or 5 more mins
- 6. Add 2 cups of brown sugar stir in and cook for 2 mins
- 7. Add your white wine and deglaze, releasing the caramelized bits by gently scraping with a spoon as you cook
- 8. Add your peaches and 2 cups of water
- 9. Cook for 30-40 mins on low heat
- 10. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
- 11. Remove from pan and let cool
- 12. Once cooled remove the dried chilies