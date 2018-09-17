Murals bring new life to underprivileged Denver school

DENVER — One of Denver’s underprivileged schools is receiving a unique and creative gift.

Cheltenham Elementary is partnering with the RAW (Re-imaging the Arts Worldwide) project to bring more than two dozen stunning murals to its school.

Cheltenham is located in Denver’s West Colfax neighborhood.

“Murals aren’t commonly on public schools in this number,” said Felicia Manzanares, the school’s principal.

RAW is based out of Miami. It had been looking at Cheltenham for years.

“It seemed like it was going to be a good match for us,” said Audrey Sykes with RAW.

The artwork is free. Five large-scale murals have already gone up on the school’s sides since last week.

“It has become very clear that the kids feel seen,” Manzanares said. “That the kids feel part of the process and it’s going to make an impact on them”.

The muralists will continue working on the project through the end of September.