Mountain lion spotted wandering through Lyons neighborhood

LYONS, Colo. — A mountain lion was seen roaming through a neighborhood in the aptly named town of Lyons and the video was posted to twitter on Monday.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region posted a short video of the large cat slowly wandering around the side of a house in a local subdivision.
The department offers tips and tricks to keep mountain lions off your property, including removing vegetation or landscaping that may serve as a hiding place for dangerous wildlife.
Additionally, children should always be supervised while playing outside and if you encounter a lion, make lots of noise and don’t let the cats feel welcome. Most importantly, don’t feed any wildlife.
This latest sighting follows a close encounter a resident had with a mountain lion that made its way into a Boulder home and killed a house cat before eventually being scared off by police.AlertMe