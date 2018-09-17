Mountain lion spotted wandering through Lyons neighborhood

LYONS, Colo. — A mountain lion was seen roaming through a neighborhood in the aptly named town of Lyons and the video was posted to twitter on Monday.

Video of a mountain lion roaming around this Lyons neighborhood. Tips for situations like this:

-Make lots of noise, don't let the lion feel welcome.

-Supervise your children playing outside.

-Landscape/remove vegetation to eliminate hiding places.

-Do not feed ANY wildlife. pic.twitter.com/bqEaF3Fdgn — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 17, 2018

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region posted a short video of the large cat slowly wandering around the side of a house in a local subdivision.

The department offers tips and tricks to keep mountain lions off your property, including removing vegetation or landscaping that may serve as a hiding place for dangerous wildlife.

Additionally, children should always be supervised while playing outside and if you encounter a lion, make lots of noise and don’t let the cats feel welcome. Most importantly, don’t feed any wildlife.

This latest sighting follows a close encounter a resident had with a mountain lion that made its way into a Boulder home and killed a house cat before eventually being scared off by police.