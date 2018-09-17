Missing: 10-year-old girl last seen at her Aurora home Monday morning

A 10-year-old girl went missing from her Aurora home Monday morning.

A tweet posted by the Aurora Police Department at 6:12 p.m. said the girl was last seen at her home in the 1900 block of Elmira Street at 10 a.m.

Daniela Ruano-Morales is described as a Hispanic female, 4-feet-10 inches and 65 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray tank top and flower sweats.

Police say she does not have any mental or physical disabilities.

If you see Daniela, call 911 immediately.