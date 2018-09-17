Man escapes unharmed in shooting at Englewood King Soopers parking lot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man escaped unharmed after several shots were fired in the parking lot of a King Soopers store early Monday morning, the Englewood Police Department said.

Officers responded to the store at 101 Englewood Parkway near South Broadway and West Hampden Avenue about 1:45 a.m. on a report of several shots fired.

A 44-year-old man said he drove into the parking lot where he was approached by three males.

A conversation ensued at the driver side door of the vehicle. As the man drove away, several shots were fired.

The vehicle was hit an unknown amount of times, but the man was able to get away unharmed.

The three males were described as black. One was wearing a white T-shirt, another was dressed in all black and a third had a dreadlock-style haircut.

Police searched the area but no potential suspects were found.