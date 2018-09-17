× Man charged with sexually assaulting a child in Colorado being held in Kansas jail

BURLINGTON, Colo. — A man being held in a Kansas jail will be extradited to Colorado to face charges in the abuse and sexual assault of a juvenile girl.

The girl, who has not been identified, was taken to the Kit Carson Health Service District Hospital in Burlington with extensive injuries on Saturday evening.

She was later transported to Children’s Hospital in Aurora for continued treatment.

Her condition is not known at this time, but it is believed her injuries are not life-threatening at this point, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Cole Price, 28, was taken into custody without incident by officers with the Garden City Police Department in Garden City, Kansas, just before noon on Sunday.

Price faces charges of assault in the first degree, sexual assault on a child, sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, and child abuse, all class three felonies.

He is being held at the Finney County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Kansas without bond, and awaits extradition to Colorado.

Because of the nature of the crime, the location of the incident and details about the female victim are not available at this time.