Light rail service shut down in downtown Denver for upgrades

DENVER -- Light rail service in downtown Denver is in the midst of a 10-day shutdown, impacting riders and drivers with line and street closures through the end of the week.

For the first time, RTD is replacing parts of the light rail tracks, shutting down service for 10 days.

Service is suspended on the D, F, H and L lines from the 30th and Downing stop to the Colorado Convention Center station.

RTD is providing charter buses in lieu of those routes.

The work is also affecting bus and vehicle traffic as all lanes on 19th Street between Stout and California streets are closes as well as California Street between 18th Street and Broadway.

The work goes through 3 a.m. on Sept. 24. RTD is using a $2.5 million grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation to update its aging infrastructure that starts with its oldest tracks and other light rail components.

RTD said this is the first of several projects in the next few years to update the light rail system.