If you use Lyft or Uber a big change starts this week at Pepsi Center

DENVER — Fans who use ride sharing services, such as Lyft or Uber, can expect some big changes to the way they’re picked up from Pepsi Center.

Starting on Tuesday, Pepsi Center will create a new post-event ride sharing area in its “Toyota Tundra Parking Lot.” It will be the same for all sporting and entertainment events at the arena with drivers no longer allowed to wait along Chopper Circle.

Road closure barriers will be placed along Chopper Circle between 9th and 12th streets about halfway through each event. You can see the changes in traffic flow in the map below.

“KSE’s top priority is the safety of our fans,” said KSE’s SVP of Venue Operations Dave Jolette said in a statement. “With the growth of ride share usage by our fans, an organized location that can handle the volume of customers is vital to providing a secure pick up system that will enhance the overall fan experience at Pepsi Center.”

According to KSE, the road closures and the new ride share pick-up area will begin at the start of the second period for Avalanche games, when the main act takes the stage at concerts, and at halftime for Nuggets and Mammoth games.

Anyone attending an event at Pepsi Center who has questions about the change can contact Pepsi Center Guest Relations at guestrelations@pepsicenter.com or by phone at 303-405-8548.