Denver’s own Phillip Lindsay is one of the best feel-good stories in the NFL

One of the best feel-good stories in the NFL this week is Broncos rookie running back Phillip Lindsay. Number 30 set an NFL rookie record Sunday against the Raiders. He became the first undrafted free agent in NFL history with more than 100 scrimmage yards in each of his first two games.

His Denver family and coaches say they couldn’t be more proud. “He deserves everything he got,” said Troy Lindsay, Phillip’s dad.

Troy coached Phillip growing up, along with Phillip’s uncle, Tony, who was head coach at South High School in Denver. “He came in, 14 years old, and he was on varsity, and he started there, and he was just special,” Tony said.

But Phillip’s path was not easy. He was injured in high school, but pushed through and went on to play with the Buffs. He had great success at University of Colorado, but he did not get an invite to the combine and went undrafted. So when he was picked up by the Broncos, made the roster, then made the first touchdown of the season, it meant so much. “It’s like a dream,” Tony Lindsay said.

His family says it’s a good lesson for anyone who ever faced setbacks. “You can’t let people bring you down, and you can’t let people discourage you, and tell you can’t do something, because you can do whatever the hell you want to do,” Troy Lindsay said.