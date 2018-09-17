September scorcher continues with eighth consecutive day of highs in 90s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The hot streak of high temperatures in the 90s will continue through at least Denver.

Sunday's high temperature of 93 degrees at Denver International Airport, the official recording station for the city, was the seventh consecutive day in the 90s.

Temperatures again are expected in the 90s on Monday, which would set a record for consecutive 90-degree days in September.

The high on Monday is expected to reach 92 degrees with sunshine across Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. The record for Monday is 95 degrees set in 2000.

During the heat wave, Denver has tied or broken high temperature readings on five of the days.

On Sept. 10, Denver reached 93 degrees, tying the record high previously set in 1998, 1994 and 1974.

On Tuesday, Denver reached 93 degrees, breaking the previous record of 92 degrees set in 1951.

On Thursday, the high reached 96 degrees, tying the record set in 1990 and 1895.

On Friday, Denver reached a high of 92 degrees, tying the record set in 1948.

On Saturday, the high reached 94 degrees in Denver, breaking the previous record of 92 degrees set in 2000.

It will be hot again on Tuesday with a high of 90 degrees (the record is 93 degrees set in 1895) before temperatures drop into the upper 80s on Wednesday.

The mountains stay hot and dry on Monday with only a 10 percent chance of a dry, gusty afternoon thunderstorm. Highs will range from 65 to 80 degrees.

Two cold fronts move in later in the week, first on Thursday then a second on Friday. The better chance of rain is on Friday at 20 percent with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be drier on Saturday and Sunday.

