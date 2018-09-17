Cooler temperatures are finally on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The heat was on again today in Denver as we reached the low 90s. That set a record stretch of hot days this September.

Too hot too late in the year...relief is coming this week https://t.co/VdjfH3ex2x — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) September 17, 2018

We will add one more 90 degree day to that stretch. Our forecast is for 92 degrees on Tuesday. That would put the stretch at 9 days. And, we could get close to a record high tomorrow with 93 degrees from 1895 being the record.

We will finally have some relief from the heat arriving on Wednesday. We will cool into the 80s and then into the 70s by the end of the week thanks to a cold front. We will also have a chance for showers late on Wednesday and again on Thursday. It's not a lot of rain, but given the hot & dry conditions of late it will certainly help in spots.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.