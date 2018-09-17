× Body recovered from Horsetooth Reservoir

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The body of a 32-year-old man was pulled from Horsetooth Reservoir Monday afternoon, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

At roughly 2:33 p.m., authorities received a call that a man swimming near the South Bay beach went under the water and did not resurface.

Divers found the unresponsive man approximately an hour later and pulled him from the water about 45 feet from the shore.

He was taken to a local hospital via helicopter but did not survive.

The man’s wife was at the reservoir with him and was on the beach when she lost sight of him. She immediately called 911 for help when he didn’t resurface.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity at a later date.