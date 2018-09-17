Body camera video shows man pulling gun on deputies during traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- New video released by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office shows a man opening a car door and pointing a handgun at deputies turning an August 31 incident. All three deputies on scene shot and killed the man.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock released the video and images during a press conference on Monday.

According to Spurlock, deputies pulled over the vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 85 just north of Delva Road in Sedalia. During the stop, deputies were trying to figure out if a passenger had a restraining order against the driver. According to deputies, when they asked Paul Askins for his name and date of birth, he gave different names and birthdays.

Deputies asked Askins to step out of the car. When he did, body camera video shows he had a handgun pointed at the officers. All three deputies shot and killed Askins.

"This is how he engaged us," said Spurlock.

An investigation into the Askins after the shooting showed he had multiple felony warrants out of El Paso County as well as an extensive criminal history.

None of the deputies or other passengers in the vehicle were injured in the incident.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office did not release the names of the deputies, citing the on-going investigation. Sheriff Spurlock did confirm their time spent with the department -- one deputy has served with Douglas County for two years, another for eight years and the third for 16 years.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is looking into use-of-force in this case as part of standard procedure in Officer-Involved shootings.