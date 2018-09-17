Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each day of GABF, beer lovers can fuel up at Julep and enjoy a three-course Beer Can Chicken dinner served up by Chef Kyle Foster and his team. The meal includes an appetizer, main course with biscuits and two seasonal sides, and dessert. $65 serves two people with an optional beer pairing for an additional $15. Reservations are recommended but walk-ins are welcome.

GABF Beer Can Chicken Dinner

Thursday-Saturday, September 20-22 beginning at 5:00 pm

Julep - 3258 Larimer St.

$65 for two people, optional beer pairing for an additional $15