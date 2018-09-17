6 dogs rescued from locked flooded kennel as Hurricane Florence waters rose

LELAND, N.C. — A group of people waded through knee-deep water caused by Hurricane Florence and rescued six dogs that were locked inside a flooded kennel on Sunday.

Freelance journalist Marcus DiPaola recorded the rescue in Leland, North Carolina, after the dogs were left in the outside cage as the hurricane came through.

The group heard the dogs howling and sprung into action when the animals were found and the water was rapidly rising.

A man unlocked the kennel and the dogs swam through the water to dry land where they were given food.

It’s not known how long the dogs were trapped inside or if the owners knew they were left.

“We got them out, but by the time we left, the water was so high that they would have drowned,” DiPaola wrote on Twitter.