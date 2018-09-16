Wildfire caused by illegal campfire contained in Staunton State Park

PINE JUNCTION, Colo. — A small wildfire caused by an illegal campfire was contained after burning about half an acre Saturday afternoon.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said officials were notified about the fire shortly after 2 p.m Saturday. The fire started at an illegal campsite in Staunton State Park, which is about 45 minutes southwest of Denver by car.

Firefighters from Elk Creek Fire Protection District responded and were able to completely contain the wildfire by 7 p.m. Saturday.

An illegal campfire at an illegal campsite started a half-acre fire this afternoon at Staunton State Park. Firefighters from Elk Creek Fire were able to get 100 percent containment by 7 p.m. pic.twitter.com/b1Ihyn6ouQ — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 16, 2018

“Staunton has 25 hike-in campsites open to the public by reservation only. Fires, including charcoal, are prohibited,” CPW’s northeast regional office said via its Twitter page.

Staunton State Park Manager Zach Taylor asked anyone who has information about the incident to call the park’s office at 303-816-0912. Taylor also requested anyone who saw suspicious activity near Scoutline Trail and the park’s service road to contact the park.