Watch: Brandon McManus makes game winning field goal against Raiders

DENVER — Brandon McManus kicked a 36-yard field goal just inside the right upright with six seconds left, pushing the Denver Broncos to a 20-19 win over the hard-luck Oakland Raiders and denying Jon Gruden his first win as a head coach since 2008.

With no timeouts and 18 seconds left, Case Keenum hit Tim Patrick for a 26-yard gain to the Oakland 18. Cornerbacks Gareon Conley and Leon Hall couldn’t tackle him inbounds.

McManus came on to give the Broncos their first lead of the game.