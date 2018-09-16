Watch: Brandon McManus makes game winning field goal against Raiders

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 16: Kicker Brandon McManus #8 of the Denver Broncos kicks a game-winning field goal to put the Denver Broncos ahead 20-19 in the fourth quarter of a game against the Oakland Raiders at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on September 16, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. Punter Marquette King #1 is pictured holding. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 16: Kicker Brandon McManus #8 of the Denver Broncos kicks a game-winning field goal to put the Denver Broncos ahead 20-19 in the fourth quarter of a game against the Oakland Raiders at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on September 16, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. Punter Marquette King #1 is pictured holding. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
DENVER — Brandon McManus kicked a 36-yard field goal just inside the right upright with six seconds left, pushing the Denver Broncos to a 20-19 win over the hard-luck Oakland Raiders and denying Jon Gruden his first win as a head coach since 2008.
With no timeouts and 18 seconds left, Case Keenum hit Tim Patrick for a 26-yard gain to the Oakland 18. Cornerbacks Gareon Conley and Leon Hall couldn’t tackle him inbounds.
McManus came on to give the Broncos their first lead of the game.
AlertMe