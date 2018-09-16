× Unseasonably warm weather continues through Sunday

Unseasonably warm temperatures will remain as we end our weekend. Highs on Sunday will hit the low 90s once again, falling just a degree or two short of the record for today in Denver. Expect a cloud or two in the afternoon sky with breezy conditions across the Front Range. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out for the mountains and foothills, but majority of the region will stay dry.

The heat sticks around as we head into the work week, with highs in the low 90s sticking around through Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky. Changes will start to move in by Wednesday, as temperatures drop in the upper 80s. A few isolated showers will be possible across the Front Range by Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Thursday will be significantly cooler, with highs only making it into the upper 70s. Scattered showers will also be possible for parts of the Front Range during the afternoon hours. Not everyone will see the rain, but the big change will be the temperatures. We’ll stay in the upper 70s to low 80s Friday into Saturday with dry conditions returning.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.