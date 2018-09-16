Hottest game ever at Mile High: Kickoff for Sunday’s Broncos game was 92 degrees

DENVER — The official game-time temperature for the Broncos’ game against the Oakland Raiders was 92 degrees, the hottest home game-time temperature in team history.

The previous hottest game-time temperature at home was 91 degrees, set three times in the past and most recently on Sept. 19, 2010 as Denver hosted Seattle.

The warm temperatures did not keep the fans away as it was the 375 consecutive sellout for the Broncos.

The game is the fourth-warmest in team history. This is the warmest game since 103 degrees at Arizona on Sept. 23, 2001.

Here’s a look at the hottest games in Denver since 1991: