Semi-trailer fire closes westbound I-70 near Silverthorne

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — Westbound I-70 at mile point 208 – about three miles from Silverthorne – is closed due to a semi-trailer fire.

Emergency responders are on scene, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Westbound traffic is bring diverted over US 6/Loveland Pass but eastbound traffic is still moving. CDOT tells us that the driver made it out unharmed.

There is no estimated time for reopening.