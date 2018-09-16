Pueblo native now first Oakland Raiders strength coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For Kelsey Martinez, it was never about being the first.

"I'm just trying to do the best at my job, and that's just what I look every day."

It's always been about putting in the work.

'I watch the coaches and the time they put it. It's just unbelievable to see the effort that goes into it. I just want to be able to impress them, doing what I do."

But as the Oakland Raiders first ever female strength coach - she knows she can inspire other women, who aspire to work in the NFL.

"I have heard people say that and you always tell them if it's something you want to do, you can do it, you just have to really want it."

In her new role - Kelsey coaches players who get plenty of fan support. But this week, as this Colorado native returns home, it's Kelsey who's feeling the love.

"I got really good feedback from everybody. Everybody has been positive about it, and it just feels really good that they are."

The support has come from everywhere, including of course her family - a family full of Broncos fans.

"I haven't seen a lot of my family in a long time and I knew they were going to be here. They're all in Raiders gear."

While some may find it difficult to swap out Orange and Blue for Silver and Black - it's not as hard, when you know it`s family over everything.'