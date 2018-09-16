Police investigate stabbing on Pearl Street Sunday night

DENVER — Denver police are investigating a stabbing in the 4800 block of N. Pearl St. Sunday night.
A tweet issued by the department at 8:52 p.m. said that one person was taken to the hospital with an injury but is in stable condition.
There is no suspect information at this time and police have not released the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.
The 4800 block of Pearl St. is closed as of 9 p.m.
We will update this story as we learn more.
39.732036 -104.979838AlertMe