Police investigate stabbing on Pearl Street Sunday night

DENVER — Denver police are investigating a stabbing in the 4800 block of N. Pearl St. Sunday night.

A tweet issued by the department at 8:52 p.m. said that one person was taken to the hospital with an injury but is in stable condition.

#ALERT officers in the are of 4800 Blk N Pearl St on s stabbing. 1 pty transported for injury, in stable condition. Investigation ongoing no suspect information at this time. 4800 Blk Pearl St is currently closed pic.twitter.com/czyMsuw1py — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 17, 2018

There is no suspect information at this time and police have not released the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

The 4800 block of Pearl St. is closed as of 9 p.m.

We will update this story as we learn more.