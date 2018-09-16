Parker family trying to support baby after mother dies from complications

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, Colo. -- Having another baby girl was the answer to the Edmonds family's prayers. But 25 weeks into Jessica's pregnancy, the unexpected happened.

She had a couple complications, and a placental abruption. She had to be rushed to the hospital.

Edmonds gave birth to a baby girl, but after losing too much blood, passed away more than two hours later.

"My whole world just stopped in an instant," her husband Keith Edmonds said. "It's just one day at a time now."

According to March of Dimes, about 1 in 100 pregnant women have placental abruptions, which can result in premature birth.

Keith named their daughter Jessica in their wife's memory. She was born more than 25 weeks into the pregnancy, weighing only about one and a half pounds.

Because Jessica was a counselor, and dedicated her life to helping navigate others through life, close family friend Amanda Woodard, set up a GoFundMe, to help with the cost associated with baby Jessica's medical bills, as she fights for her life.

Woodard hopes to help this family navigate through the toughest chapter of their lives.