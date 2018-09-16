More 90 degree days before cool down moves in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was another day in the 90s in Denver with a high temperature of 93 degrees. Today was Denver's 7th day in a row of temperatures in the 90s which tied the longest streak of 90 degree days in September on record.

More hot weather is on the way for Colorado. Monday will reach the 90s again in Denver with a high temperature of 91 degrees and dry conditions.

The 90s continue into Tuesday before cooler temperatures arrive. Wednesday falls into the upper 80s with a 20 percent chance of much needed rain. The 70s will return by Thursday.

