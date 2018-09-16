Game Day Live Blog: Broncos face the Raiders in week 2 at Mile High

Posted 11:30 am, September 16, 2018, by , Updated at 11:33AM, September 16, 2018

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 13: A general view of the stadium as the national anthem in observed prior to the Baltimore Ravens facing the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 13, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Ravens 19-13. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

DENVER — It’s game day in Denver!

After last weeks win over Seattle, the Broncos are hoping to improve to 2-0 as they face off against the Oakland Raiders at Broncos Stadium at Mile High starting at 2:25 p.m. on Sunday.

Follow along with the game in the live blog below and be sure to like FOX31 on Facebook to join the conversation throughout the game.

Sports Director Nick Griffith will also have a Facebook Live at halftime to talk about the game.

You can also show off your Broncos pride by uploading your photos to our gallery.

Joe Dahlke September 16, 201811:32 am
Joe Dahlke September 16, 201811:31 am

AlertMe