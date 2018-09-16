Four bears break into Snowmass Airbnb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOWMASS, Colo. -- A Denver couple said they woke up Sunday to four bears raiding the kitchen of their weekend rental home in Snowmass.

Morgan Adrian and Cullan Barkau said the encounter started around 6:30 a.m. when they awoke to a bear scratching at the basement window of their Airbnb.

They said the mother bear and her three cubs made their way up the stairs to the home's deck. Then, Adrian and Barkau said they heard a loud crash and quickly realized the bears had found their way inside the home.

"As soon as we realized they were inside. It got pretty scary. We didn’t know if they were going to come into the basement, if they were going to get aggressive," said Barkau.

The couple used a mattress to block their door and called 9-1-1.

"We were frightened," said Adrian. "There was a 10 or 15 minute window where we were alone."

When an officer arrived, the adult bear was shot with a beanbag gun. The officer was able to corral the cubs out of the home.

Adrian and Karbau said the bears left garbage all over the kitchen, but were pleased to see they didn't do any damage.

A spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife said bears are hyperphagia -- a period of time where they eat constantly, trying to fatten up for hibernation. A spokesperson said bears will seek out food for 20 hours a day and will be aggressive in their pursuit.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson said there has been more abundance of natural food in the Aspen and Snowmass area for bears right now, so encounters like the one the couple experienced, have been less common this year.

