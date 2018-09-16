Crash shuts down 40th Avenue near airport

DENVER — Police are responding to a crash that resulted in serious injuries Sunday afternoon.
According to a tweet posted by the department at 3:35 p.m., the crash involved two vehicles at 40th Ave. and Pena Blvd.
One person was taken to the hospital with a broken arm. No further details have been released, including the identities involved or what led to the crash.
As of 3:50 p.m., 40th Avenue is closed.
We will update this article as soon as the road has reopened; there is currently no estimated time for that to happen.
