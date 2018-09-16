× 3 critically injured in LoDo shooting

DENVER — Three people were critically injured in a shooting near 15th Street and Market Street in Lower Downtown Denver early Sunday morning, the Denver Police Department said..

DPD first tweeted about the incident shortly after 3 a.m. The department says three people — two men and one woman — were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Two of the three victims have injuries that are not life threatening, police said.

Market Street is closed between 15th and 16th Streets.

3 people are in critical condition after a shooting in downtown Denver. Market Street remains closed between 15th and 16th as police investigate. Details on @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/4WvO5zta2F — Evan Kruegel (@EvanKruegel) September 16, 2018

DPD did not release information regarding a possible suspect.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call DPD at 720-913-2000 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867,