US 36 closed near Estes Park; I-70 closed at Eisenhower Tunnel

ESTES PARK, Colo. — A road roughly four miles east of Estes Park is shut down Saturday night, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

East and westbound US 36 closed between County Road 51D and County Road 47 just after 7 p.m. due to a fatal car crash.

No further details about the crashed have been released. Officials say motorists should expect an hours-long delay as the crash is investigated.

At the same time, CDOT also reports that there is a safety closure at mile marker 215, Eisenhower Tunnel. The detour will take drivers through Loveland Pass.

We will update this story as we learn more and when the roads have reopened. So far, there is no estimated time for reopening.