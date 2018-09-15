Residents cope with large Grandoozy crowds in neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver is hosting a music "super festival" this weekend and people who live near the Grandoozy venue at Overland Park Golf Course are coping with the crowds.

Residents reported some problems on the first night ... things like drunk people leaving the concert and wandering through the neighborhood, not knowing where they were going.

One woman told us Saturday morning people stopped and urinated in her front yard.

They also talked about the intense noise from the music stage rattling some walls. That's something they expected, though.

They're unpleasant issues that residents hope are dealt with prior to the next two nights of the music festival.

Florence and the Machine headlines the concerts Saturday night.

The Grandoozy details

Music, arts and food are combining with tens of thousands of people who are expected to attend the three-day Grandoozy festival at Overland Park Golf Course in southwest Denver this weekend.

Tickets cost $110 for single days to the festival at the southwest Denver golf course that was 10 years in the making.

"You're gonna get these really cool surprises," Grandoozy executive producer David Earlich said. "There's gonna be a really kind of surprise factor."

One of the surprises is there is no parking at the festival.

Concertgoers must use public transit, ride-sharing apps such as Uber or be dropped off by friends and family in specified areas.

One lane of Santa Fe Drive to the east of the course will be closed for ride-sharing drop-offs and pick-ups as well as another spot for drop-offs and pick-ups from family and friends.

Florida Avenue to the north and Jewell Avenue to the south will be closed for RTD drop-offs and pick-ups.

Only residents with parking passes will be allowed to park on neighborhood streets around the course.

Gates open Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. with performances expected to end about 10 p.m.

Big acts scheduled to perform include Florence and the Machine on Saturday night and Stevie Wonder on Sunday.

Denver entered into a revenue-sharing agreement with the promoter Superfly that could land the city more than $1.5 million.