Near record heat continues on the Front Range

It was anther hot summer day in Denver with a record breaking high temperature of 94 degrees. The previous record high temperature for September 15th was 92 degrees set in 2000.

Today put Denver at 56 days at or above 90 degrees so far this year. Well above the 30 year average of 42 days.

Today marks Denver's 56th day at or above 90 degrees this year... #cowx pic.twitter.com/ySUaeHRH0y — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) September 15, 2018

The heat continues for Sunday. Denver will reach 93 degrees with dry conditions. The eastern mountains have a 10 percent chance for an isolated shower with the rest of the state staying dry.

Temperatures in the 90s stick around for Monday and Tuesday. Both days are expected to stay dry on the Front Range with only slight chances for showers in the mountains.

Temperatures will drop to the 80s on Wednesday with a 20 percent chance of rain. A cold front moves through late Wednesday cooling temperatures into the 70s for Thursday and Friday.

