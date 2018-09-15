Denver threatens another record high, with dry and quiet weekend
Temperatures will remain significantly above average as an area of high pressure remains parked over the region. Expect highs to soar back into the low 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Denver will be close to another record high, as Saturday’s daytime record high sits at 92 degrees set back in 2000.
Sunday will be a degree or two cooler, but we’ll still hit the 90 degree mark by the afternoon. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds with light wind.
Our pattern will eventually start to break down by Tuesday, as highs slowly drop back into the upper 80s. A cold front will move through by Wednesday into Thursday, bringing in the chance for a few isolated showers and a drop in temperature.
Afternoon highs will return to the upper 70s by Thursday and Friday, which is seasonal for mid-September.
