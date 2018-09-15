Boulder Police search for ‘porta potty peeper’

BOULDER, Colo. — Michael McDonough and her friends come to play in the fields near the East Boulder Community Center a lot, but a recent incident has her feeling uneasy about the area.

“It’s disgusting and overwhelming as a girl,” McDonough said.

Boulder Police are investigating an incident where a man was holding a cell phone up to a hole in a porta potty out near the soccer fields. Police say it happened Friday around 5 p.m.

“It’s desperate,” McDonough said. “Doesn’t make me feel very safe.”

Police say they’ve upped patrols in the area, and the porta potty now has a lock and sign saying it’s out of commission. Two holes on each side of the porta potty have been covered up.

This comes after a couple reports of sexual misconduct in the Boulder area. A month ago, a man was suspected of taking pictures of girls in the Boulder Library, and in early September, a registered sex offender was arrested for harassing three young girls.

Early Friday morning, a woman woke up to a man attempting to have sex with her in her room. Police released a sketch of the suspect on Saturday.

“I feel like everywhere in the world you have creepy guys,” McDonough said. “Generally people here in Boulder are very nice.”

Police describe the porta potty peeper as a thin white male with short blond hair. Police say he could be 18 to 25 years old. Anyone with information is encouraged to leave an anonymous tip with crime stoppers (1-800-222-8477).