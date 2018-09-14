Suspect wanted for punching man in face during Red Rocks concert

Posted 8:23 pm, September 14, 2018, by , Updated at 09:15PM, September 14, 2018

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- A man seen in surveillance video is alleged to have punched another man in the face during a concert at Red Rocks last month.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office wants help locating the suspect.

Investigators say the assault happened between music sets at around 9:45 p.m. August 16 in the third row close to center stage.

They also say the attack was unprovoked and the victim was seriously injured.

The suspect has the following description:

  • White male
  • 6 feet tall
  • Short, dark hair

 

AlertMe