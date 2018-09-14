Suspect wanted for punching man in face during Red Rocks concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- A man seen in surveillance video is alleged to have punched another man in the face during a concert at Red Rocks last month.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office wants help locating the suspect.

Investigators say the assault happened between music sets at around 9:45 p.m. August 16 in the third row close to center stage.

They also say the attack was unprovoked and the victim was seriously injured.

The suspect has the following description: