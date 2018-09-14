Suspect wanted for punching man in face during Red Rocks concert

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- A man seen in surveillance video is alleged to have punched another man in the face during a concert at Red Rocks last month.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office wants help locating the suspect.
Investigators say the assault happened between music sets at around 9:45 p.m. August 16 in the third row close to center stage.
They also say the attack was unprovoked and the victim was seriously injured.
The suspect has the following description:
- White male
- 6 feet tall
- Short, dark hair
