× Silver Creek Fire forces new evacuation of Old Park neighborhood in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Residents of the Old Park neighborhood in Grand County have been told they must evacuate Friday night because of the Silver Creek Fire, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire 16 miles northwest of Kremmling has been burning since July. It’s grown again during the last few days as a result of hot, dry, windy weather.

Residents of Old Park have faced mandatory evacuation before. They had to leave their homes one month ago. Latigo Guest Ranch and the Yost Ranch were evacuated Thursday.

The Silver Creek Fire is at 9,472 acres and it’s 53 percent contained. There are 175 firefighters on the scene.

A lightning strike started the fire in Routt County on July 19. It burned in rugged terrain and crossed into Grand County.

The Rocky Mountain Type 2 Incident Management Blue Team will assume command of the fire Friday evening.