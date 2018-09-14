× Sarah’s Home fundraiser benefits sex trafficking victims

DENVER — Sarah’s Home, an organization that provides residential treatment for girls from 12 to 18 years of age who have been rescued from sex trafficking, is having a fundraiser Saturday in Denver’s Highlands neighborhood.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Denver’s Columbus Park at the corner of 38th Avenue and Navajo Street.

The event will include self-defense training for women and children, face painting, and a raffle. Artists scheduled to perform include the Denver Junior Broncos Cheerleaders, Corey Clark, Holy Ghost Ridaz and Heaven Bound.

You can visit the Sarah’s Home website for a list of donated items the nonprofit organization needs.

