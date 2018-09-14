× Rocky Flats trails will not open to public Saturday as planned, officials say

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge will not open new, unguided trails to the public on Saturday as scheduled, officials said Friday.

The refuge is a former nuclear weapons facility where 10.3 miles of new trails were planned to be opened Saturday. The plant manufactured plutonium triggers for nuclear bombs between 1952 and 1989.

According to the Associated Press, the area where plutonium was processed underwent a $7 billion cleanup but remains closed to the public. A buffer zone surrounding the manufacturing site was turned into a refuge.

A spokesperson for the Fish and Wildlife Service said U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke had heard concerns about the opening of Rocky Flats and decided to delay it in order to gather more information.

“The Secretary has asked Deputy Secretary [of the Interior] Bernhardt to look into this matter,” spokesperson Roya Mogadam told FOX31 and Channel 2 via email.

Rocky Flats is part of the larger Rocky Mountain Gateway, which includes public lands manages by a number of Denver metro-area cities as well as the National Park Service.

Last month, a judge decided the public would not be barred from using the refuge. A lawsuit had been filed claiming the government had not conducted enough research to determine whether the area was safe for public use.