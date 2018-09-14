Police: Boulder woman wakes to man trying to have sex with her

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department said it is investigating a sexual assault that occurred Friday morning.

BPD says around 4:30 a.m. Friday, a female awoke to a man in her bed.

“The victim woke up to a man in her bed that was attempting to have sex with her,” police said in a statement Friday.

The incident happened on the 1200 block of College Avenue.

Boulder police say the suspect is a light-skinned black male. He was wearing a white T-shirt with an unknown logo and khaki pants during the alleged assault.

Investigators are working with the victim to create a composite sketch of the suspect.

BPD said the suspect it believed to have entered the apartment through an unlocked door.

Anyone who has information on the case should call Detective Sergeant Jim MacPherson at 303-441-1997. Tips can also be made anonymously to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest and filing of charges.