Man arrested, charged with trespassing following security incident at CU Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — A man has been arrested and charged with trespassing following a security incident at the University of Colorado Boulder.

CU Boulder police said they arrested Jack Cameron Taft, 21, on campus shortly after 12 p.m. Friday. Taft will be charged with trespassing in conjunction with a security incident at Farrand Hall early Friday morning.

Officials had issued a campus-wide alert regarding a “serious threat” on campus.

A University of Colorado Boulder Police Department spokesman said there were reports of a man with a knife in the Farrand Hall residence building, but that it wasn’t displayed in a threatening manner.

The report came in about 3:30 a.m. and an alert went out about 3:50 a.m. telling students in the hall to stay in their rooms and to “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”

A campus police spokesman said officers searched the building and found nothing. About 4:20 a.m., the university said the hall was secured and there was no continuing threat.

Later Friday morning, campus police put out a picture of a suspect asking people to look out for him. A university spokesperson confirmed the man pictured in the image is Taft.