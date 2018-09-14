× Loveland woman faked medical conditions to steal, defraud $120k, authorities say

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A Loveland woman has been arrested and charged after she pretended to suffer from medical conditions so she could steal from and defraud people out of more than $120,000, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Kristin Ashley Eagle, 45, is charged with one count each of theft, charitable fraud, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and forgery. She is charged with two counts of identity theft.

Eagle was arrested Friday. The sheriff’s office said they were first contacted about the case in July 2017, when a man said he suspected Eagle of scamming him and others.

“Investigators learned Eagle told friends and acquaintances she had multiple serious medical conditions resulting in unpaid medical bills and her inability to pay for her own living expenses,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Several people tried to help Eagle by giving her money, holding fundraisers and creating GoFundMe accounts online. The sheriff’s office said people gave Eagle nearly $20,000 to help with her supposed expenses.

Investigators said they also discovered Eagle used her claimed medical conditions to gain access to others’ bank accounts. She moved and used money in the accounts without permission. The sheriff’s office said the took more than $100,000 from the accounts in all.

“The investigation has revealed that Eagle was not suffering from any of the medical conditions she claimed and did not need the money for medical treatments or bills. LCSO investigators are aware of Eagle’s fraudulent acts dating back to 2015,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who thinks they may be a victim of Eagle is encouraged to contact investigator Jacki Hurley at 970-498-5166.

Eagle is being held on $10,000 bond.