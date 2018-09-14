Inmate at JeffCo jail live streams to Facebook from inside cell

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — An inmate at the Jefferson County jail live streamed to Facebook with a smartphone from inside his cell, county authorities confirmed Friday. The jail, officially called the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s Detention Services Division facility, is in Golden.

The inmate who posted the video is Joseph Chavez, who officials said is in the jail out of Sterling because he has a court date in Jefferson County on Monday.

Video streamed to Facebook Live Thursday night appears to show Chavez inside a cell. He mentions that he is in “JeffCo” several times. Chavez’s cellmate is visible in the background.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Inmates are prohibited from having cellphones.

A Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said Chavez stole the smartphone from another inmate's property bag after Chavez had been strip-searched in the booking area.

The sheriff's office is conducting a criminal investigation into the alleged theft.

"Chavez and the other inmate were being processed for booking at the same time in the same location. How Chavez was able to steal items out of the other inmate’s property bag is part of our procedural review," spokesperson Jenny Fulton said to FOX31 and Channel 2 via email.

Fulton said no employees have been accused of or are suspected of wrong-doing.

"We are also reviewing our current policies and procedures to see where improvements can be made so this does not happen again," Fulton said.

Chavez is in jail on a charge for criminal trespassing on a motor vehicle. He now faces additional charges of theft and introduction of contraband, the sheriff's office said.