Hot weekend ahead

We ended the work week the way it started with hot 90s and plenty of sunshine. We will have similar conditions over the weekend. So, get ready to enjoy some late Summer heat with highs both Saturday & Sunday in the low 90s. The record high on Saturday could be tied or broken at 92 degrees. The record high on Sunday is a little harder to reach at 95 degrees.

We will have a slow cooling trend next week with cooler 80s & even some 70s by the end of the week. We will also have some rain. The best chance for a few showers will be late on Wednesday into early on Thursday. It doesn't look to be widespread rain, but at this point even light showers helps.

