× Denver’s music industry is growing faster than its energy, aerospace and biotech industries

DENVER — ‘Grandoozy’ is officially underway in Denver. The three day music festival, which brings in big named acts like Stevie Wonder and Florence and the Machine, kicked off Friday afternoon at Overland Park.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend it this weekend. They’ll help provide an economic boost to the state’s growing music industry.

All in all, Colorado’s music industry is responsible for more than 1,600 jobs and more than $1.4 billion in revenue. More than half of those jobs are located in the Denver-metro area, which also makes up for $840 million of that $1.4 billion figure.

“It’s getting so big with the facilities, the people, the radio stations and the promoters — it’s not surprise!” said Colorado music legend, Chuck Morris.

According to Denver’s 2018 Music Strategy plan, the city is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the increased consumption live music festivals have to offer; especially among the millennial crowds.

The report highlights: between 2010 and 2016, the Denver-metro area saw a 30% growth in employment and added 1,900 jobs. The report also shows Denver’s music industry is growing faster than the city’s energy, aerospace and biotech industries.