CU residence hall secured after report of ‘serious threat’

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado Boulder secured the Farrand Hall residence building early Friday morning after issuing a campus-wide alert of a “serious threat” on campus.

A University of Colorado Boulder Police Department spokesman said there were reports of a man with a knife in the Farrand Hall residence building, but that it wasn’t displayed in a threatening manner.

The report came in about 3:30 a.m. and an alert went out about 3:50 a.m. telling students in the hall to stay in their rooms.

CU Alert: Serious threat on campus in Farrand Hall. Stay in your rooms. RUN. HIDE. FIGHT. Emergency personnel responding. https://t.co/uQpEc8RIO0 — CU Boulder Alerts (@cuboulderalerts) September 14, 2018

A campus police spokesman said officers searched the building and found nothing. About 4:20 a.m., the university said the hall was secured and there was no continuing threat.