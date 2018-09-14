BaziFit your personal trainer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fitness gadgets count our steps, our calorie burn even our heart rates, but up until now we have been guessing when it comes to the quality of our gym work, in other words are we doing it right? There is a new tool in the fitness world called BaziFit and it is local. It is a sensor that attaches to your gym equipment hooks up to your smart phone and turns into your personal trainer by measuring the quality of work you do at the gym. Watch the segment to see what pieces of equipment you can attach it to. Go to BaziFit.com to pre-order ad get information about their new partnership with the Apple Watch.