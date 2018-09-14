× Another recording breaking day expected with highs in the 90s

Friday’s forecast remains unseasonably warm, as highs reach the low 90s this afternoon. Denver will likely tie the daytime record high of 92 degrees, set back in 1948. Expect plenty of sunshine and light wind through the afternoon hours. A clear sky overnight will allow temperature to drop into the upper 50s to start the day on Saturday.

The hot weather sticks around this weekend, as highs stay in the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Denver will, once again, threaten the daytime record high of 92 degrees set back in 2000. Expect plenty of sunshine, light wind and low humidity through the weekend.

We’ll start our cool down as we head back to work on Monday. Highs will stay in the upper 80s Monday, drop into the low 80s by Thursday. Rain chances stay minimal, with a low risk of an isolated storm Tuesday and Wednesday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.