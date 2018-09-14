Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Tesoro Cultural Center is committed to protecting and making available to the community the artistic treasures of our American past. All Tesoro events are inspired by Colorado’s rich history and shared experiences with Southwest, Spanish, Mexican, Native American, African American and Early European cultures.

1840s Rendezvous & Spanish Colonial Art Market

September 15 & 16, 2018

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days Two cultural traditions, one spectacular event!

Admission: $5

Children 12 and Under: Free Location: The Fort Restaurant,

19192 Highway 8

Morrison, CO 80465

https://www.tesoroculturalcenter.org/