Vigil for 18-year-old killed in Denver

DENVER - More than 100 people gathered Thursday night to remember a young man who was killed in Denver last week.

Khobi Eiland was shot and killed and discovered in the street near 29th and Glencoe Friday afternoon.

Denver Police are still looking for his killer and offering a reward for information in the case.

Meanwhile, family members, friends and two grieving parents remember Eiland as an out-going young man and a great basketball player.

"(He was) just one of those kids you want to gravitate to...sometimes a knucklehead, like every kid," said Wendell Smith, Eiland's basketball coach.

This is the third vigil this community has had recently for young men who've been killed.

"I’m hurt and I’m angry," said Eiland's mother, who didn't want her name released. "It has to stop and it starts here. This is where it stops. "Why so much hate? Why?," she continued. "I see how much all of you love my son. But there was someone who had a lot of hatred in their heart and killed my son. I’m not okay."