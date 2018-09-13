Target to hire 4,500 seasonal workers in Colorado

MINNEAPOLIS — Target plans to hire 4,500 seasonal workers to help with the holiday shopping season.

The Minneapolis-based retailer announced Thursday that it plans to hire 120,000 seasonal workers nationwide. In Colorado, it plans to make 4,000 hires in Denver and 500 elsewhere in the state.

Target says the nationwide hiring is a 20 percent increase from last year. An additional 7,500 workers will be hired at distribution and fulfillment centers.

“Coming off a strong second quarter, we’re anticipating a busy holiday season and want to make sure we have the right teams in place across all of our stores and distribution and fulfillment centers to deliver an exceptional experience for our guests,” said Janna Potts, Target’s chief stores officer.

“This always starts by having conversations with our current team members to see if they’re interested in working extra hours before making our seasonal hiring commitment. Adding 120,000 people to our current team will make the holidays easier and more convenient for our guests – whether they’re in our stores, picking up their Drive Up orders or having a package delivered to their home.”

Anyone hired after Sunday will be paid $12 an hour. Seasonal workers also get a 10 percent discount at Target starts and on Target.com.

Hiring events will be held at all stores from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 12, 13 and 14.

Candidates can apply in advance of the hiring event online.