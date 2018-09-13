× Student apprehended at Mountain Range High School in Westminster, officer injured during arrest

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A student was arrested at Mountain Range High School in Westminster Thursday.

The Westminster Police Department said school resource officers were informed a student may have a weapon on campus Thursday morning. Officers contacted the juvenile male student around 11:15 a.m.

The student did not cooperate with officers and began to fight with them, WPD said.

Officers eventually took the student into custody. He was allegedly non-compliant during the entire ordeal.

One officer was injured while making the arrest. They suffered serious injuries that are not life threatening.

Officers found a knife on the student, who is being evaluated at a local hospital.

WPD said the student will be charged, but the list of charges has not yet been released.

Mountain Range High School was put on “temporary hold” status during the incident. WPD said it did not go on lockdown.

Information has been sent to Mountain Range students’ parents. Police said there is no further threat to students.